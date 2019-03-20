Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Herbert D. Lewis.

Herbert D. Lewis

WOLCOTTVILLE, IN - Herbert D. Lewis, 75 of Wolcottville, formerly of Valparaiso, passed away Friday, March 15, 2019. He was born May 27, 1943 in West Liberty, KY to Herbert and Mary Christine (Adkins) Lewis. Herb proudly served in the United States Navy from 1963-1968 and later graduated from Purdue University with a Bachelor's Degree in Accounting and Supervision. He made his career as a Purchasing Agent with Mittal Steel for 43 years. Herb was a member of Heritage Lutheran Church in Valparaiso and Messiah Lutheran Church in Wolcottville. He enjoyed fishing, reading, woodworking, and spending time with his cherished family. Herb will be remembered for his fun sense of humor and his contagious smile.

On April 17, 1982 in Valparaiso, Herb married Debra Krueger, who survives, along with daughters: Denise (Greg) Taylor of Valparaiso, Michele (David) Moore of Kentucky, Bethany (Aaron) Kutemeier of West Lafayette; grandchildren: Lauren (Wayne) McClellan, Marrissa Taylor, Leila and Madeline Kutemeier; great-granddaughters: Alexis, Kayla, and Natalie McClellan; siblings: Bill (Cheryl) Lewis of Chesterton, Kimber (Mark) Weineke of Lowell; nieces: Kimberly and Lori Lewis, and great-niece, Annalise. He was preceded in death by his parents.

A visitation will be held on Friday, March 22, 2019 from 3:00-7:00 PM at MOELLER FUNERAL HOME, 104 Roosevelt Rd., Valparaiso. The funeral service will begin on Saturday at 10:00 AM at the funeral home, Pastor Joseph Ostafinski officiating. Burial to follow at Angelcrest Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the .