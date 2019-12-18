Hebert G. "Herb" Schepel

LaGRANGE, IL - Herbert G. "Herb" Schepel, age 66, of LaGrange, IL. Loving husband of Kathleen "Kathi" Deane for 35 years; loving brother of Mary Lou (Joe) Massay and Charles "Chuck" (Judy) Schepel; fond brother-in-law of Kevin Deane, Maureen (Jim) Gorszczyk, Patrick (Gail) Deane, Jim (Karen) Deane, and Eileen (David) Corbett; dear uncle of 16 nieces and nephews; loved by many friends and neighbors.

Services are pending and will be posted at a later date. Arrangements entrusted to Hallowell & James Funeral Home, 1025 W. 55th St., Countryside, IL. Additional information available at hjfunerals.com or 708-352-6500.