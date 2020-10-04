1/1
Herbert L. Schultz
1936 - 2020
Herbert L. Shultz

GARY, IN - Herbert L. Shultz, age 84, of Gary, passed away peacefully on September 30, 2020, with his son and daughter-in-law by his side. He was born February 7, 1936 in Miller Beach, IN. Herb graduated from Wirt High School, Class of 1953. His work history began with Larson Construction, and Bill Jabo Construction, then his sales career started with Coca-Cola, then to Brumm Distributing (Hamm's and Stroh's Beer). Herb then worked in liquor sales with National Liquors until his retirement.

His legacy of love, strength, family and fun will always continue for the many friends and family Dad and Mom have touched over the course of their lives. They are now dancing in heaven with each other, in eternal peace.

Herb was preceded in death by the love of his life and wife of 63 years-Arlene R. Shultz; parents-Herb and Dorothy Shultz; cousins-Ruby (Shultz) Rauschenbach, Betty (Shultz) O'Haver. Herb is survived by his proud son and daughter-in-law-Kenny (Pam) Shultz; "grandpuppies"-Brody, Melly and Rosella; special friends in LaPorte (Pine Lake), IN., Miller Beach (Gary) IN., and Ft. Myers, FL.

Memorial visitation for Herb will be Thursday, October 8, 2020, from 10:00 until time of Memorial Service at 12:00 p.m., at BURNS FUNERAL HOME, 701 East 7th Street. Hobart. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Mary of the Lake Catholic Church Food Pantry and to the NWI Humane Society. www.burnsfuneral.com




Published in The Times on Oct. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
8
Visitation
10:00 - 12:00 PM
Burns Funeral Home & Crematory
OCT
8
Memorial service
12:00 PM
Burns Funeral Home & Crematory
Funeral services provided by
Burns Funeral Home & Crematory
701 East 7th Street
Hobart, IN 46342
(219) 942-1117
Memories & Condolences
