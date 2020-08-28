Herbert Roy Wohlgemuth Jr.

DYER, IN - Herbert Roy Wohlgemuth Jr., 88, of Dyer, passed away peacefully Monday, August 24, 2020 at Golden Living Center in Merrillville, IN.

A Memorial Service will be held Sunday, August 30, 2020 from 11:00 am-1:00 pm at CASTLE HILL FUNERAL HOME, 1219 Sheffield Ave., Dyer, IN 46311. Private family internment will follow at a later date.

Herb was born October 10, 1931 in Gary and was the son of Herbert Roy Sr. and Ida Louise Wohlgemuth.

He attended EC Roosevelt, graduating in 1949. He spent most of his working career working at DuPont.

He married his sweetheart Patricia Watson on January 14, 1956 and had six children: Tim (Pam Cuklin) Wohlgemuth of Harlingen, TX, Mary (Rick) Barehead of Schererville, IN, Pat (Patty Hedrick) Wohlgemuth of Coralville, IA, Tom Wohlgemuth of Merrillville, IN, Joan Fortuna of Clayton, NC and Marge (Phil) Lang of Lowell, IN.

Herb enjoyed family gatherings, gardening, canning beets & pickles, fishing, fiddling with sump-pump and complaining & moaning about stuff.

Herb is survived by his dear sister Linda Wohlgemuth of Hammond, IN, his six children, five Granddaughters, one Grandson and one Great Granddaughter, many nieces, nephews and cousins.

Preceded in death by his parents, wife Patricia, sister Ruby Ally and brother in-law Lewis Edward Watson.

In lieu of flowers to the funeral home, Consider sending some flowers to someone you love or care for!

Memorials may be made to your local Hospice Society, Food Pantry, VFW.

Herbs family will miss him greatly, his goofy sense of humor, his canned beets & pickles.

