Heriberto Flores

HAMMOND, IN - Heriberto Flores, age 86, entered into eternal life on Wednesday, January 15, 2020.

He is survived by his loving wife of 61 years, Maria "Cuca" Flores; his loving children Heriberto (Oralia) Flores Jr., Norma (Salvador) Sanchez, Armando (Robin) Flores, Arturo (Doreen) Flores and Marisa (Oscar) Munoz; 13 grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his beloved sister Liduvina Gomez and his nephews Pete, Valeriano, and Jaime Gomez.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Pedro and Maria Rosario Flores, his brother-in-law Valeriano Gomez Sr., his nephew Rogelio Gomez, and niece Liduvina Gomez.

Heriberto was born in Valle de Santiago, GTO, Mexico and came to the United States with his family at the age of 17. He worked at Inland Steel for 44 years. He loved going back to visit his beloved 'Valle' whenever he could. He also loved to play sports and enjoyed going to the Hammond Civic Center to work out. He loved soccer and enjoyed watching the games on television.

He was loved very much and will be missed greatly. His family would also like to thank Krista, India, and Florence for being such great caregivers to their father. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the Hospice of the Calumet Area be made in his loving memory. His family is very thankful for all the help and support they received from the staff at Hospice of Calumet.

The service will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday, January 22, 2020 directly at Our Lady of Guadalupe, 3510 Deodar St., East Chicago, IN 46312. Visitation will be held Tuesday, January 21, 2020 from 4:00-8:00 p.m. at BURN-KISH FUNERAL HOME, 8415 Calumet Ave., Munster, IN 46321.

