Herman B. "Mac" McCloud

GARY, IN - Herman B. "Mac" McCloud, age 80, of Gary, IN, passed away on Wednesday, June 17, 2020 Herman is survived by his daughter, Caron McCloud, former son-in-law, Curtis Alexander; two grandsons: Mark Alexander and Matthew C. Alexander; four great-grandchildren: Madison, Grace, Jackson and Izaak; sister, Ruby (Steve) Robins; nephew, Randy; and niece, Renee. Herman was preceded in death by his son, Jeff McCloud; and parents: Jim and Myrtle McCloud.

Herman was a U.S. Air Force Veteran. He enjoyed playing Texas Hold'em at the casinos and gardening.

Arrangements have been entrusted to GEISEN FUNERAL, CREMATION & RECEPTION CENTER in Crown Point, IN. To view and/or sign Herman's online guestbook visit www.GeisenFuneralHome.com

(219) 663-2500