Herman B. "Mac" McCloud
GARY, IN - Herman B. "Mac" McCloud, age 80, of Gary, IN, passed away on Wednesday, June 17, 2020 Herman is survived by his daughter, Caron McCloud, former son-in-law, Curtis Alexander; two grandsons: Mark Alexander and Matthew C. Alexander; four great-grandchildren: Madison, Grace, Jackson and Izaak; sister, Ruby (Steve) Robins; nephew, Randy; and niece, Renee. Herman was preceded in death by his son, Jeff McCloud; and parents: Jim and Myrtle McCloud.

Herman was a U.S. Air Force Veteran. He enjoyed playing Texas Hold'em at the casinos and gardening.

Arrangements have been entrusted to GEISEN FUNERAL, CREMATION & RECEPTION CENTER in Crown Point, IN. To view and/or sign Herman's online guestbook visit www.GeisenFuneralHome.com

Published in The Times on Jun. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
