  • "My thoughts and prayers are with you and your family at..."
    - William Johnson
  • "To Sandy, Anthony and extended Family. Please Accept our..."
    - George and Ella Johnson

Hilda M. Gallardo

PORTAGE, IN - Hilda M. Gallardo, age 83 of Portage, passed away on Sunday, February 3, 2019.Family and friends may gather at PRUZIN BROTHERS FUNERAL SERVICE (2700 Willowcreek Road, Portage) on Friday, February 8, 2019 from 10:30 A.M. - 12:30 P.M.

A Funeral Mass will follow starting at 12:30 P.M. from PRUZIN BROTHERS CHAPEL and 1:00 P.M. from Nativity of Our Savior Catholic Church (2949 Willowcreek Road, Portage) with Rev. David Gosnell officiating. At rest Calvary Cemetery.

Published in The Times on Feb. 6, 2019
