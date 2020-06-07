Hilda Ramos
Hilda Ramos

DYER, IN - Hilda Ramos age 60 of Dyer, passed away peacefully surrounded by loving family on Thursday, June 4, 2020. She is survived by her husband, Jesse Ramos; daughters, Victoria Barbosa, Jessica Ramos and Vanessa Ramos; grandchildren, Jacob and Nevaeh; mother, Maria Pagan; siblings, Gloria Garcia, Elena Pagan and Kenneth Burroughs; and numerous nieces, nephews, relatives, cousins and friends. Hilda was preceded in death by her father, Ambrosio Pagan; her "mother figure" grandmother, Justina Alvarez; and brothers, Robert Ayala and Richard Pagan.

Out of an abundance of caution, the Ramos family requests that the visitation and service be limited to immediate family and friends per the CDC recommendations and safe distancing protocol in the interest of all.

Funeral Services will be held at 4:00 p.m. on Monday, June 8, 2020 at KISH FUNERAL HOME, 10000 Calumet Ave., Munster, IN with Minister Randy Harrison officiating. Interment will be private. Visitation will be on Monday, at the funeral home, from 12:00 p.m. until the 4:00 p.m. service.

This week the world lost a Warrior and God has gained the strongest, most resilient Angel ever. Her will for LIFE was fierce. Her LOVE of family immense. Rest In Peace Hilda. www.kishfuneralhome.net



Published in The Times on Jun. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
8
Visitation
12:00 - 04:00 PM
Kish Funeral Home & Cremations Services - Munster
JUN
8
Funeral service
04:00 PM
Kish Funeral Home & Cremations Services - Munster
Funeral services provided by
Kish Funeral Home & Cremations Services - Munster
10000 Calumet Ave.
Munster, IN 46321
219-924-3333
