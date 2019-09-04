Hilke Bolde

VALPARAISO, IN - Hilke Bolde, 79 of Valparaiso, passed away Monday, September 2, 2019. She was born September 8, 1939 in Kiel, Germany to the late Frank and Hildegard (Ruppelt) Raschke. Hilke graduated from Lew Wallace High School in Gary, and made her career as the co-owner of Hilke's Nutrition in Valparaiso with her husband for many years. Hilke was a member of St. Paul Catholic Church, and was previously involved in Welcome Wagon. She will be remembered for her dependable, loving, nurturing, and generous nature. Hilke was a true matriarch, caring for anyone who needed her help. She will be dearly missed.

On May 14, 1960 she married Thomas Bolde, Sr., who preceded her in death in 2015. She is survived by their children: Thomas (Lisa) Bolde, Jr. of Valparaiso, Cathleen (Dr. Glen) Carlos of Noblesville, Mark (Nicole) Bolde of Kalamazoo, MI; a sister, Barbara Moayad; seven grandchildren; eight great grandchildren; and one great great grandchild. She was preceded in death by a daughter, Lisa Marie Bolde.

A visitation will be held on Friday, September 6, 2019 from 12:00 noon to 2:00 PM at MOELLER FUNERAL HOME, 104 Roosevelt Rd., Valparaiso, with a memorial service beginning at 2:00 PM. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Knights of Columbus.