Homer Dale Wells

SUNNYVALE, CA - Homer Dale Wells, born June 3, 1924 in Gary, IN, died March 29, 2019 in Sunnyvale, CA where he lived since 1959. Homer graduated from Emerson High School in 1942 and resided in Gary until moving to California in 1949. He is survived by his wife Helen (Arras), also a Gary resident, three sons, Gary of Sonora, CA, James of Snowflake, AZ, and Philip of Sierra Village, CA, two nephews and a niece, seven grandchildren, and two great-grandchildren.

Graveside Services held on Thursday, April 4, 2019 at Calumet Park Cemetery, Merrillville, IN with Pastor David Kipp officiating.

