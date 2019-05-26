Homer Lavaughn Keller

SCHERERVILLE, IN - Homer Lavaughn Keller, age 85, late of Schererville, Indiana passed away on May 16, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Wilma for 50 years. Loving father of Belinda (late David), Gregory (Bobbie), and John (ex-wife Kandy). Loving grandfather to Jen (Eric) Wright, Amanda (Casey) Carlson, Stacey (Dallas) Wiesemann, Mark (fiancee Lindsey) Keller, Travis (fiancee Ruth) Keller, John Ryan Keller. Loving great grandfather of eight. Dearest brother of Imagene Keller and the late Marie (late Roger) True. Dearest brother in law of Milton (Diane) Hopper. Fond uncle of many nieces and nephews.

Retired from Sheet Metal Workers Local 20 after 50 years, Homer was an avid photographer, bicyclist, tennis player and cross country skier and a member of the 3H Camera Club. Funeral arrangements entrusted to the ELMWOOD FUNERAL CHAPEL, St. John. (219)365-3474 www.elmwoodchapel.com