Homer Smith

UNION MILLS, IN - Home Smith, 83 of Union Mills, passed away Monday, June 3, 2019. He was born April 19, 1936 in Elmrock, KY to Samuel and Hester (Bradley) Smith. Homer made his career as an Electrician before his retirement. Most recently he attended First Baptist Church of Kingsbury. Homer will be remembered as a loving husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother, and uncle.

On February 8, 1958 he married Eva Bond, who preceded him in death in 2016. He is survived by their children: Debra (Charles) Lovins, Diana (Albert) McDannel, Albert (Carol) Smith; eight grandchildren; and one great grandson. He was preceded in death by his parents and ten siblings.

A visitation will be held on Thursday, June 6, 2019 from 3:00 to 7:00 PM at MOELLER FUNERALHOME, 104 Roosevelt Rd., Valparaiso. The funeral service will begin at 10:00 AM on Friday, with entombment at Graceland Mausoleum to follow.