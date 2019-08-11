Honor Demaree

MERRILLVILLE, IN - Honor Demaree, age 102, of Merrillville, IN, passed away on Tuesday, August 6, 2019. Honor was born in Logansport, Indiana on April 16, 1917 to the late Elma and Glen Wolfe. She was the third of four children. She grew up in Elkhart, Indiana graduating from Elkhart High School in 1932. By the time W.W. II broke out she had relocated to Akron, Ohio. Honor was proud to be part of the generation of women that supported America's war effort by working in our nation's factories as those factories transitioned from manufacturing everyday items to supporting the war effort. Her slight stature allowed her to crawl down the wings of aircraft and work on the inside structure, but her most memorable times were assembling rubber life rafts at the Firestone Tire and Rubber plant in Akron.

Akron is where she met her husband Dick Demaree, who preceded her in death on February 24, 2000. She was also preceded by her siblings, Eleanor Miller, Norman Wolfe, and Rosalee Mansfield, daughter in law, Jacquelyn Demaree and great-grandson Parker Demaree.

Together, from their Merrillville home, Dick and Honor raised three sons who survive her, Richard (Nancy), David (Maria Scanlon), and Douglas (Robin). She is also survived by four grandchildren: Natalie Thorgren, Angela Demaree, Craig Demaree and Katherine Bowlby, as well as five great-grandchildren: Bo and Sam Thorgren, Grant and Alexis Demaree, and Luke Bowlby.

During her more than century of life she bore witness to many of the most influential historical events of all time. Born before women had the right to vote, Honor studied politics, never missed a vote, and was one of the most recognizable pole judges in town. She was a constant advocate for public school funding, but her greatest political passion was fighting for Social Security equality for "notch babies". She was also present during World Wars I & II, the advent of Social Security, the Great Depression, and manned space flight to the moon… A life well lived.

After years of supporting others, Honor was thankful for the comfort and assistance provided by Kathy and the staff at Pines Village, Myrna and the staff at Gabriel's House, with assistance from the VNA.

A Private Funeral Service will be held.