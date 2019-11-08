Hosea Peter "Pete" Hudson

Hosea "Pete" Hudson" (87), former Indiana Commissioner of Insurance under Gov. Otis Bowen and President/CEO of Monroe Guaranty died at home November 6, 2019.

Pete served in the U.S. Navy. Earning a degree from the University of Minnesota, he moved to Rensselear (1957). He worked at the Jackson Funeral Home.

In 1960 he moved to Kouts and started The Hudson Company with three locations. Pete was an active county leader and created several civic organizations. He moved to Zionsville in 1977.

Pete served as IN Insurance Commissioner (1975-1981). He was president of Monroe Guaranty Insurance (1983-2001) until he sold it and retired.

In 2004, Pete married Karen Sue Sweeney. He is survived by his wife; two siblings, five biological children; three step-children: 16 grandchildren, four great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his son, Michael, his first wife, Henrietta, and seven siblings.

Visitation at Zionsville Presbyterian Church on 11/10/19, 4:00-6:00 p.m. and 11/11/19 10:00-11:00 a.m followed by a celebration of life service at 11:00 a.m. The family requests donations to these charities: the Community Foundation of Boone County, Zionsville Presbyterian Church, and Zionsville Lions Club.