Howard Curtis Walsh

MEDARYVILLE, IN - Howard Curtis Walsh 69 of Medaryville passed away on Tuesday November 26, 2019 at Franciscan St. Anthony Hospital with his loving family by his side. Born on July 18, 1950 in Hyde Park, IL to the late Leslee (Wanda Shew) Walsh. Howard was a 1968 graduate of Gavit High School. He was a Maintenance Planner for Nipsco, retiring in 2010. He was married to Cheryl Beth Turner who survives. Howard enjoyed golfing, fishing, enjoying breakfast with his friends at Steve's Grill, spending time with his family, and watching Cub's Baseball and Notre Dame football. Howard was preceded in death by his parents and sister Leslee.

Survived by loving wife Cheryl Beth Walsh; children Kristin (Steven) Crowley, Melissa (Rich) Greene, Jonathan (Michelle) Walsh; as well as grandchildren Kylie, Cassie, Blake, Paul, Avery, Ethan, Evan, and Ella.

A visitation for Howard will be held on Sunday December 1, 2019 from 11:00 AM until the time of services at 1:00 PM in the FRAZIER FUNERAL HOME CHAPEL, 621 S. Halleck Street DeMotte, IN 46310 with Pastor Jared Mathison officiating, as per family wishes cremation rites will follow the services. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the . Howard will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved him.

To view the online memorial please visit www.frazierfuneralhome.net.