Howard F. Maravilla

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Howard F. Maravilla.
Service Information
Elmwood Chapel
11300 W 97Th Ln
Saint John, IN
46373
(219)-365-3474
Visitation
Monday, Sep. 16, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Elmwood Chapel
11300 W 97Th Ln
Saint John, IN 46373
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Sep. 17, 2019
9:30 AM
Elmwood Chapel
11300 W 97Th Ln
Saint John, IN 46373
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Sep. 17, 2019
10:00 AM
St. John the Evangelist Church Day Chapel
Corner of U.S. 41/ Wicker Ave. and 93rd Ave.
St. John, IN
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

Howard F. Maravilla

CROWN POINT, IN - Howard F. Maravilla age 91 of Crown Point, IN. Passed away on September 12, 2019. Howard is survived by his wife of 64 years Esther; children: David (Michelle), Susan (Brian) Kujawski, and Mary (John) Speckhard; grandchildren: Kyle, Nick, Gianna, Maria, Ben, Luke, David, Jacob, Arriel and Eva. Howard was preceded in death by his parents: Joseph and Esperanza; brothers Frank, Lou and sister Angelina.

He retired from Inland Steel with 32 years of service where he was an Assistant Superintendent of the 80 Inch Hot Strip Mill. Howard was a Korean War Veteran serving in the US Navy on the USS Boxer and he was awarded the Korean Service Star, United Nations Service Medal, and China Service Medal. He was class President of his graduating class of 1947 East Chicago Washington High School where he was also a member of the Swim and Track Teams. Howard also is the past president of the Lansing Lions Club and a lifetime member of the American Legion. Howard graduated from Purdue University with a degree in Electrical Engineering and also obtained his MBA from Indiana University. He loved attending all of his children and grandchildren's sporting events over the years. Both he and Esther enjoyed their travel to The Caribbiean, Italy and Mexico.

Howard was a devoted husband, father and grandfather who truly loved spending time with his family. He touched many lives over the years through his guidance, care and mentorship. His loving presence will be greatly missed by all.

Visitation Monday 4:00-8:00 p.m. Funeral services Tuesday, September 17, 2019 at 9:30 a.m. with prayers at the ELMWOOD FUNERAL CHAPEL 11300 West 97th Lane (1/2 block west of U.S. 41/ Wicker Ave. at 97th Lane) St. John, IN. 46373 to St. John the Evangelist Church Day Chapel (Corner of U.S. 41/ Wicker Ave. and 93rd Ave.) St. John, IN. 46373. Mass of Christian Burial 10:00 a.m. Rev. Sammie Maletta officiating. Interment Chapel Lawn Memorial Gardens Schererville, In. 219-365-3474. In lieu of flowers please send any donations to The Greater Indiana Chapter Northwest Office.

www.elmwoodchapel.com


logo
Published in The Times on Sept. 15, 2019
bullet U.S. Navy bullet World War II bullet Korean War bullet Indiana University
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Donations
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.