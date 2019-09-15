Howard F. Maravilla

CROWN POINT, IN - Howard F. Maravilla age 91 of Crown Point, IN. Passed away on September 12, 2019. Howard is survived by his wife of 64 years Esther; children: David (Michelle), Susan (Brian) Kujawski, and Mary (John) Speckhard; grandchildren: Kyle, Nick, Gianna, Maria, Ben, Luke, David, Jacob, Arriel and Eva. Howard was preceded in death by his parents: Joseph and Esperanza; brothers Frank, Lou and sister Angelina.

He retired from Inland Steel with 32 years of service where he was an Assistant Superintendent of the 80 Inch Hot Strip Mill. Howard was a Korean War Veteran serving in the US Navy on the USS Boxer and he was awarded the Korean Service Star, United Nations Service Medal, and China Service Medal. He was class President of his graduating class of 1947 East Chicago Washington High School where he was also a member of the Swim and Track Teams. Howard also is the past president of the Lansing Lions Club and a lifetime member of the American Legion. Howard graduated from Purdue University with a degree in Electrical Engineering and also obtained his MBA from Indiana University. He loved attending all of his children and grandchildren's sporting events over the years. Both he and Esther enjoyed their travel to The Caribbiean, Italy and Mexico.

Howard was a devoted husband, father and grandfather who truly loved spending time with his family. He touched many lives over the years through his guidance, care and mentorship. His loving presence will be greatly missed by all.

