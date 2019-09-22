Howard Lendabarker

EADS, TN - Howard Lendabarker, 89 of Eads TN, passed away surrounded by loved ones on September 14, 2019. Burial 11:00am October 5th at Oakland Memory Lanes, 15200 Lincoln Ave., Dolton, IL followed by 5:30pm life celebration at Stardust #3 bowling lanes, 1330 Sheffield Ave., Dyer IN. Howard was born October 12, 1929 in Hammond, IN. Graduated class of 1948 Thornton Fractional High School in Calumet City IL where he resided until 2010. Howard was married to Marion (Wheeler) Lendabarker January 1951, and was married for 61 years.

Howard is preceded in death by his wife Marion and daughter Linda (Lendabarker) Lemka. Howard was a Marine Sargent and veteran of the Korean War. He worked many jobs in the automotive industry, including his own business Pack Controls auto inventory service. He enjoyed cars, especially Lincolns of which he owned several, as well as a classic 1930 Model A. Howard's hobbies were golfing, arts and crafts, but his passion was bowling which he started as a pin setter when he was young. In 1988 Howard was inducted into the bowling Hall of Fame of GCA Bowling Association, in 2008 recognized for 50 years of continuous service as an officer and director by the GCA bowling association, followed by his first perfect 300 game when he was 75.

In 2010 Howard and Marion moved to TN to live with their daughters Patricia Lendabarker and Mary (Lendabarker) Cokeing, and son-in-law Scott Cokeing, also survived by son Mark Lendabarker of Lake Village IN, seven grandchildren and ten great grandchildren and many other family and friends. After Marion's passing and a misdirected email, Howard discovered another branch on the Lendabarker family tree. Meeting Mari Ann (Bloniarz) Lendabarker of Kansas City, MO and her family where a loving companionship developed for eight beautiful years. People Howard met adored him for his smile, witty sense of humor, and his kindness. He left a lasting impression on everyone met. Howard will be greatly missed but never forgotten.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be given to: Page Robbins Adult Day Center, 1961 S Houston Levee Rd, Collierville, TN 38017: www.pagerobbins.org/help_us/