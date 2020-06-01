Howard Nevin Peters VALPARAISO, IN - Howard Nevin Peters passed away at home on May 28, 2020. Howard was born on June 29, 1938 in Hazleton, PA to Dr.Howard Eugene and Verna Catherine (Miller) Peters, who preceded him in death. He was also preceded in death by his brother, Norman Eugene Peters. On August 24, 1963 in Yonkers NY he married his life's companion Judith (Griessel) Peters. Together they raised two loving children, Nevin Edward (wife MaryBeth Milas) Peters and Elisabeth Anne Peters Prescott (husband Courtney). Howard graduated from Hazleton High School and earned his B.A. at Gettysburg College, Gettysburg, PA. He received a National Defense Education Act Fellowship for graduate study at the University of Colorado, Boulder where he earned a Ph.D in Comparative Literature. In 1965 Howard and Judith moved to Valparaiso IN. to teach at Valparaiso University. Howard taught Spanish language and literature, creating unique ways for his students to grasp the ins and outs of Spanish grammar, and inspiring them to delve deeply into Spanish literature. During his time at VU Howard served in various administrative positions, including Director of the Graduate Division and Dean of the College of Arts and Sciences, before returning to his first love, the classroom, where he completed his thirty years of dedication to VU. Howard's area of research and publication was Spanish drama, which took him frequently to Spain, which became like a second home. He travelled there extensively, just recently completing his dream of journeying bit by bit around the entire periphery of the country. His book of philosophical poetry, "Espejo de Son" ("Mirror of Sound") was published in Madrid in 1997. Howard loved to sing, and his beautiful tenor voice graced his high school quartet, the Gettysburg College Choir, and for many years the choir of Bethlehem Lutheran Church in Chesterton, where he was a long-time member. Watching baseball was a favorite pastime, and Howard was a life-long dedicated Pittsburgh Pirates fan through thick and thin (mostly thin). He loved to work outdoors on his property, trimming, mowing, digging, planting, and then relaxing and enjoying the view. But no enjoyment compared with time spent with his two special grandchildren, Miller and Augusten Peters, playing baseball, going on expeditions, and working together in the yard. He also gave thanks daily for his two devoted children, Elisabeth and Nevin. Together Howard and Judith enjoyed travelling, and were privileged to visit many countries in Europe, Africa and Latin American, as well as exploring many of the wonders of the USA. Howard's smile could, and did, brighten anyone's day and he will be sorely missed by fellow church members, colleagues, friends near and far, and by his family. A private family burial service will be held, and, at a future date, a celebration of life service. Memorials may be made to Bethlehem Lutheran Church, 2050W 1100N, Chesterton IN 46304 or to Kids Alive International, 2507 Cumberland Drive, PO Box 2117, Valparaiso IN 46384. Professional arrangements are entrusted to the WHITE-LOVE FUNERAL HOME, Chesterton, IN. Memories may be shared at: www.whitelovefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Times on Jun. 1, 2020.