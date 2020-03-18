Howard R. Gossman

LANSING, IL - Howard R. Gossman, 93 of Lansing, Illinois passed away peacefully Sunday, March 1, 2020. He is survived by his beloved wife Evelyn (nee Fisher) Gossman. Cherished brother of Dorothy Schmid, Isabelle Clausen, Jeannette Schmid and many loving nieces and nephews. Howard was preceded in death by his parents Alfred and Frieda Gossman, sister Helen Scholz and brother Alfred Gossman Jr.

Per his wishes Mr. Gossman services will be private. Mr Gossman will be laid to rest at Oakridge Cemetery, Lansing, Illinois.

Howard was a proud Veteran of the United States Army serving in the Korean War. He was a machinist by trade for over 20 years. He enjoyed spending time and took great pride in his flower garden. Neighbors who walked past his house in the neighborhood always commented and admired how beautiful his garden was and how well he kept his lawn. Howard was loved by many and he will be truly missed.

