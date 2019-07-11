Howard "Howie" W. Popp

HOBART, IN - Howard "Howie" W. Popp, age 94, of Hobart passed away Monday, July 8, 2019 in his home. Howie was born June 7, 1925 in Merrillville, IN to the late Edward A. and Katharine (Stoltz) Popp. He retired from the Budd Company as a press operator. He also worked for Rees Funeral Home from 1962 until his retirement. He proudly served in the U.S. Army during WWII.

Howie is survived by his four children, Howard L. Popp of Portage, Sharon Morris of Princeton, KY, Diane (Bob) McDaniels of Mesa, AZ and Donna Seeley of Hobart; his sister, Pat Kingery of Crown Point; eight grandchildren, thirteen great grandchildren; three great-great grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

Howie was preceded in death by his parents; his beloved wife, Dolores (Kasch) Popp; two grandchildren, Michael Howard and Andrea Popp; two brothers, Joseph Popp and Clarence Popp; three sisters, Dorothy Weaver, Geraldine Markle and Marie Blink.

Visitation will be Friday, July 12, 2019 from 2:00 to 7:00 p.m. at the REES FUNERAL HOME, 600 W. Old Ridge Road, Hobart, Indiana 46342. Additional visitation will be Saturday from 9:00 to 10:00 a.m. at the Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Calumet Park Cemetery in Merrillville.

Memorial donations may be directed to Mission One P.O. Box 441 St. John, IN 46373 or at www.m1vet.org.

