Hristos Kolintzas
SCHERERVILLE, IN - Hristos Kolintzas age 95, of Schererville, passed away February 4, 2019. He is survived by his children Tom (Joanne) Kolintzas, Fotini (Sotirios) Vergakis, Maria (George) Karabatsos; eight grandchildren: John (Penny) Karabatsos, Chris (Alex) Karabatsos, Chris Vergakis, Penelope (Bob) Tzotzolis, Jimmy (Bia) Vergakis, Kris, Demetra, and Nikko Kolintzas; nine great grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews. Funeral service will be held on Saturday, February 9, 2019 at 9:30 a.m. at the St. George Greek Orthodox Church (77th & Lincolnwood, Schererville) with Rev. George Pappas officiating. At rest Ridgelawn Cemetery. Friends are invited to visit with the family on Friday from 5:00-8:00 p.m. at the LINCOLN RIDGE FUNERAL HOME, 7607 W. Lincoln Hwy., Schererville (Rt. 30 east of Cline Ave). Trisagion prayer service Friday evening at 7:00 p.m. Hristos was a member of the St. George Greek Orthodox Church and a retired employee of Inland Steel.