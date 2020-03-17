Hugh A. Smith, Jr.

ROUND ROCK, TX - Hugh A. Smith, Jr., 49, passed away at his home in Round Rock, TX on March 15, 2020 after a short but courageous battle with Stage 4 Colon Cancer.

Hugh was born in Valparaiso, IN to Dr. Hugh and Patricia Smith. In 1983, he graduated from Culver Military Academy Woodcraft. Subsequently, in 1986, he graduated from Culver Black Horse Troop.

In 1988, Hugh graduated Valparaiso High School. While at Valparaiso High School, Hugh was a member of the varsity diving team. He went on to attend Indiana University. In 1996, Hugh graduated from Indiana University and earned degrees in Slavic Languages and International Studies.

Following his graduation from Indiana University, Hugh temporarily relocated to Virginia before settling down in Round Rock, TX. He recently celebrated his 20th anniversary with Dell, Inc. based out of Round Rock, TX.

Hugh was a best-selling published author, spoke five different languages, and was a loving Godfather to many children. His hobbies included spending time with his nieces, traveling, reading, scuba diving, wedding planning and explaining Sci-Fi to his sisters. He also loved walking his dog, Hoosier.

Hugh is survived by his father, Dr. Hugh A. Smith Sr.; his two sisters, Dr. Kelly Smudde and Shannon Angelidis; his brother-in-law, Dr. Allen Smudde; his three nieces Allison Angelidis, Kathryn Smudde, and Kameryn Smudde; his two uncles Charles "Chuck" Jarmusz and Dean Shatz; his aunt, Jeanne Jarmusz; and his loyal dog, Hoosier.

Hugh was preceded in death by his grandmother, Estelle Jarmusz; mother, Patricia Smith; and two uncles Dr. Marvin Smith and Chester Kurley.

Hugh Smith's family would like to especially thank Dr. Kasper and the Texas Oncology staff for their support for the past two years; Hospice Austin for providing emotional guidance through this difficult time; and specifically his employer, Dell Inc, for allowing Hugh flexibility with his work schedule while battling his illness.

The family would also like to thank Hugh's closest friends and family members, specifically Brandon, Dean, Scott, Juan and Susie, Brian, Ken and Theresa, Joe, Travis, Adam, Ashley, Rachael, Will, Paul, Mike, Janice, Derek, Nick, Vikki, and Savannah who provided Hugh with unwavering assistance and support each day.

A service will be held at Beck Funeral Home at 1700 E. Whitestone Blvd in Cedar Park, TX 78613 on Tuesday March 17, 2020, 2:00 p.m., with a Celebration of Life reception to immediately follow (on site).

In lieu of flowers, please bring your favorite picture of Hugh and written memory that will be used for a keep sake for his beloved nieces.