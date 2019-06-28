Hugh Armand Huss

PORTAGE, IN - Hugh Armand Huss passed away peacefully on June 24, 2019 at the age of 87, wrapped in the arms of his beloved wife Carolyn, after a long battle with Parkinson's disease. His life will be celebrated with a visitation at Nativity Catholic Church in Portage, IN at 10:00 a.m. on Monday, July 1, 2019 followed by Mass at 11:00 a.m.

Hugh was born on January 2, 1932 in Calumet City, IL to Armand and Cyrilla Huss. He attended Bishop Noll High School and Maryknoll College and obtained his master's degree in education from Purdue University. While at Maryknoll Hugh decided that the priesthood was not his calling, and after graduation he enlisted in the army, where he served for four years. He worked in accounting at Inland Steel and then as a teacher in the Hammond school system until his retirement.

He had a lifelong devotion to the Catholic Church, and it was through his involvement with the Catholic Young Adult Group that he met the love of his life, Carolyn Kaslewicz. Hugh and Carolyn were married at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Hammond on January 29, 1961 and would have celebrated their 58th anniversary next month.

Hugh and Carolyn made homes in Hammond, Griffith and Hobart. He enjoyed many interests, including bowling, tennis, hiking, classical music, reading and writing. He rode his bicycle to work no matter the season. He deferred to his wife despite her constant thrashings of him in Uno and questionable Scrabble tactics. Hugh had a sly sense of humor that delighted his family as shown by his witty letters to them and unparalleled wedding toasts. He had a devoted group of lifelong friends with whom he and Carolyn enjoyed many raucous late night card games. He was also particularly close with his brother in law, Frank Kasle.

Hugh's greatest passions were his family and his faith. He was a stranger to envy, anger and want. He was learned and wise, and steadfast and certain in his devotion to God. Those that knew him recognized his humble virtue and the way he answered the daily challenge of living a Christian life. He embodied "quality time."

Hugh is survived by his wife, Carolyn; sons Joseph (Klara) Huss of Chicago, Matthew (Jeanette) Huss of Crown Point, and Andrew (Brandy) Huss of Hammond; daughters Mary (Michael) Thom of Rochester, MN, Jennifer (David) Comer of Indianapolis, Anna (Daniel) Bartnicki of Portage, and Susan (Randy) Hoffman of Valparaiso; his brother David (Marilyn) Huss of LaPorte and sister Carol Huss of Philadelphia; and many nieces and nephews. He was proceeded in death by his parents, Armand and Cyrilla, his brother Richard, and his sisters Rita and Barbara.

Twenty-one grandchildren had the joy of calling him "Papa": Grace (Austin) Wilhite; Charles, Emma and Margaret Thom; Aidan and Leah Bartnicki; Katherine, Megan, Jack and Elizabeth Comer; Lilly, Loralei and Norah Hoffman; and Danny, Benjamin, Serena, Faith, Hope, Alena, Ryan and Abigail Huss.

Whether as a husband or father, grandfather or uncle, brother, Christian or friend, Hugh's memory lives on in the many lives he touched and the stories they will tell.