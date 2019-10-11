Hurie Lardydell "Tee"

GARY, IN -

Hurie Lardydell "Tee" born on July 17, 1942, age 77, of Gary, IN passed away on Tuesday October 1, 2019. He leaves to cherish his memory, his mother, Jessie Mae Lardydell, of Gary, IN; three brothers, George Lardydell, Johnny (Jestine) Lardydell, both of Gary, IN, and James Lardydell of Merrillville, IN; three sisters, Rosie Lardydell, Theresa Lardydell, both of Gary, IN, and Lillie Lardydell of Indianapolis, IN; a host of nieces, nephews, great nieces, great nephews, cousins and friends. He is preceded in death by his father, James Lardydell, his brothers Arthur "Killer Joe" Lardydell, Lonzell "Bo" Lardydell and his uncle James Appleberry.

Funeral services will be held Friday, October 11, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at DIVINITY FUNERAL HOME, 3831 Main Street East Chicago, IN. Visitation one hour prior to service. Interment Fern Oaks Cemetery Griffith, IN. Rev. T. Brian Hill, officiating.