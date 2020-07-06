I. Catherine "Kate" DeFries (nee Anderson)

HEBRON, IN - I. Catherine "Kate" DeFries (nee Anderson), age 89, a life-long resident of Hebron, in the Snake Flats area, passed away on Thursday, July 2, 2020.

Kate is survived by her husband of 70 years as of July 1st, Willard "Wid" DeFries; children: Gail (Greg) Turpin of Valparaiso and Douglas (Lisa) DeFries of Kouts; grandchildren: Amber Barton, Andrea Edgecomb, Danielle DeFries and Nicole DeFries; great-grandchildren: Gage, McKenzie, Cassidy, Quinn, Keira and Barrett.

Kate was preceded in death by her parents: Charles and Ellen Anderson; brothers: Edward, John and Charles Anderson; sisters: Esther Pierce, Frances Pratt, Virginia Purviance, Mae Williams, Charlene Vaughn, Ruby Jahn, Thelma Anderson, Darletta Hayden, Christine Weber and Jeannine Elliott.

Kate was a member of Hebron Christian Church and was the former Clerk for the Town of Hebron. She played Semi-Pro Softball, was a passionate bowler and a die-hard White Sox fan. Kate loved camping, especially with her grandkids.

Friends may visit with the family on Monday, July 6, 2020 at GEISEN FUNEAL & CREMATION SERVICES, 624 N. Main St., Hebron, IN 46341 from 3:00 PM to 7:00 PM. Funeral Services will be held on Tuesday, July 7, 2020 at 10:00 AM at GEISEN FUNERAL HOME in Hebron with Pastor Chris Shrum officiating. Kate will be laid to rest at Hebron Cemetery.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, visitation at the Funeral Home will be limited, social distancing at 6 feet and face masks will be required.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be given in Kate's name to Dunes Hospice, 4711 Evans Ave., Valparaiso, IN 46383.

