Ida T. Brown

IN LOVING MEMORY OF IDA T. BROWN ON YOUR 4TH BIRTHDAY IN HEAVEN (April 19, 1933 - August 8, 2015)

Are there birthdays in Heaven? Does an angel blow his horn? Announcing to everyone that this is the day you were born. Can the starts be your balloons and angel food your cake, with presents wrapped in moonbeams all the angels helped to make? Birthdays meant so much to you, they were always a big deal, birthday presents friends and perhaps a special meal. So we'll whisper a prayer today asking everyone up above, to sing you a happy birthday song and give you our love. Happy 86th Birthday! Loving & Missing you dearly, Lewis (Sweetie) & The Crew