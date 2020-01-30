Ignacio Martinez

CALUMET CITY, IL - Ignacio Martinez, age 93, of Calumet City, IL passed away peacefully on January 15, 2020 in his home surrounded by his loving family. Ignacio is survived by his loving Sons, Hector (Joy), Robert (Jane), Fernando (Quincy), and Victor Hugo. Cherished grandfather of; Hector Jr. (Cheryl), Victoria (Joshua), Christina (John), Robert, Teresa, Victor (Allison), and Marie (Christopher), five great grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews. Ignacio is preceded in death by his beloved wife Maria and his loving son Daniel.

Friends may visit with the family on Friday, January 31, 2020, at the SCHROEDER-LAUER FUNERAL HOME, 3227 Ridge Road, Lansing, IL from 3:00 to 7:00 PM, with a short prayer service immediately following at 7:00 PM. A Mass of Christian Burial for Ignacio will be held on Saturday, February 1, 2020 at 10:00 AM Directly at St. Alexander's Catholic Church, 7025 W. 126th St., Palos Heights, IL with Fr. Marty Michniewicz officiating. Interment private.

Ignacio was born in Aguascalientes, Mexico to Jesus and Julia on June 30, 1926, the eldest of five boys. He married Maria de los Angeles on May 10, 1947 in Aguascalientes. He graduated from upper high school with a business specialization, but left his family in Mexico to pursue better job opportunities in the United States. He initially entered the U.S. through Texas having enlisted in a Bracero Program with the desire to see the U.S. By the end of that picking/harvest season he ended up in East Chicago, Indiana. It was there that he began to see the future for his family and the opportunities that it would bring. After securing permanent employment at Wisconsin Steel Mill and rental housing in the community of South Chicago, he brought his wife Maria and four sons, Hector, Robert, Fernando and Victor Hugo in September, 1956. It was at Wisconsin Steel where he began his 29-year career as a laborer and working his way up in various jobs such as scarfing and finally as an inspector and was a highly regarded and esteemed worker.

He and Maria raised their five sons in South Chicago, the fifth son Daniel having been born there, and he was a beloved member of this community. He valued the strength of family and cared deeply for his sons, their partners, and his grandchildren. Ignacio came from a line of educators (both his parents were teachers) and believed in the values of hard work and education. He often would tell his sons, that the reason he physically worked so hard was so that they wouldn't have to. He did not want any of his children to work in the steel mill, but instead to pursue professional careers after completing college degrees.

After retirement, he spent many hours with his wife in their garden and enjoyed watching his family grow. The family of Ignacio wishes to extend our sincere appreciation to all friends and family who have extended words of sympathy and love during this difficult time. Thank you! www.schroederlauer.com