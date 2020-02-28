Ignatius "Iggy" Ayala

CHESTERTON, IN - Ignatius "Iggy" Ayala, age 86 of Chesterton, passed away on Tuesday, February 25, 2020. He was born on March 22, 1933 in East Chicago, IN to Salvador and Esperanza (Ramirez) Ayala.

Iggy is survived by his children, John (Deirdre) Ayala, Christina Harris and Hope Ayala; grandchildren, Hannah and Hailey Ayala and John Harris; brothers, Peter (Dorothy) Ayala and Alfred Ayala; sisters, Elena (Gene) Cundiff and Maria (Roger) Theis and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; wife Patricia (Davis) Ayala and brother, Antonio Ayala.

Iggy lived in Gary (Miller) for 32 years and was a resident of Chesterton for the last 24. He was a veteran of the United States Air Force and a Korean War veteran. Iggy was a graduate of Bishop Noll Institute and played football for St. Joseph's College. He was married to his wife Patricia for 49 years who preceded him in death in 2012. Iggy was a 40-year employee of Inland Steel Harbor Works (#1&2 Cold Strip, #7 Blast Furnace) and was a Brick Mason by trade. He was a Fourth-Degree member of the Knights of Columbus, active member of St. Patrick Catholic Church and coach for Miller Boys Bitty Basketball and for St. Mary of the Lake Girls Basketball. He was a board member of L.C.A.R. (Bridges) and was also Rosary Leader at Chesterton Manor (The Waters) where he was a loved and cared for resident for the last two years. Iggy loved the Chicago Bears, DIE HARD Notre Dame football fan and a great dancer. He loved opera and the Blues and was a regular at The Red Cup, The Northside, and Peggy Sue's Diner in Chesterton. He was known for his taco and tamale making skills, had a great sense of humor (and in particular thought he was especially funny). Iggy was a loving husband, father and grandfather and will be deeply missed.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Monday, March 2, 2020 at 10:00 am at St. Patrick Catholic Church, 638 N. Calumet Rd., Chesterton, IN 46304 with Father Nate Edquist officiating. Burial will take place at St. Patrick Catholic Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Sunday, March 1, 2020 from 2:00 pm until 6:00 pm at EDMONDS & EVANS FUNERAL HOME, 517 Broadway, Chesterton, IN 46304 with a Prayer Service to begin at 5:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to: Operation Serving Heroes, 1136 Green St., Michigan City, IN 46360 or donations can be made on their Facebook page. To leave online condolences to the family, please visit www.ee-fh.com.