Ila M. Magiera (nee Mikuta)

CROWN POINT, IN - Ila M. Magiera (nee Mikuta), age 89, of Crown Point, passed away on Wednesday, February 19, 2020 at Bickford Senior Living.

Ila was born in Crown Point, IN on February 1, 1931. She was the daughter of Rudolph and Louise (nee Fathke) Mikuta. She attended Washington Elementary School then Crown Point High School. Rudolph and Louise instilled in Ila a love and appreciation of nature, that she instilled in her children and grandchildren later on in her life. After high school, Ila worked in bookkeeping and as office management in several businesses in the Crown Point area. She excelled at typing and shorthand.

On December 21, 1951 Ila married Alex Magiera from East Chicago, IN. Alex was in the Navy at the time and was stationed in Norfolk, VA, where they lived for several years. After Alex's discharge from the Navy, Alex and Ila moved back to Crown Point and lived in the area for the rest of their lives. During that time, they raised three children. Ila also managed the office of their business, Alex C. Magiera and Assoc., helped on the farm whenever needed, and truly supported her husband and her children in whatever was the project at hand. Ila was active in gardening and home decorating. She attended many classes locally that dealt with gardening, pottery, and the outdoors.

Ila was a wonderful daughter, wife, mother, homemaker, grandmother, and friend to all who knew her. Her house was never without something a little special to serve unexpected guests that stopped by to even just say "hi". Her holiday dinners were something her family and friends will never forget.

Ila was preceded in death by her parents, her husband of 66 years, Alex, and her brother, William Mikuta. Left to cherish Ila's memory are her children: Joel (Deborah) Magiera, Lee (Deborah) Magiera, Anne (Matt) Sheafer; grandchildren: Josh (Angela) Magiera, Emily (Lowell) Knott, Chester (Jessie) Magiera, Louise Magiera, Marie (Zachary) Ratliff, Stephen Sheafer, and Deanna Sheafer; great-grandchildren, Kase Magiera, Sophie Magiera, Jack Knott, and Clint Ratliff; sisters-in-law: Patricia (Carl) Mikuta, Heady Millishoff, and Dorothy Kirkland; along with many nieces and nephews.

