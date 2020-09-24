1/
Ilah H. Miller
1925 - 2020
Ilah H. Miller

VALPARAISO, IN - Ilah H. Miller, 94 of Valparaiso, formerly of Kouts, passed away Tuesday, September 22, 2020. She was born December 29, 1925 in Kouts to George and Minnie (Klemz) Sandberg. Ilah made her career as a Bookkeeper at Von Tobel Lumber in Valparaiso for over 20 years. She was a member of the Hopewell Mennonite Church in Kouts, served as a 4-H Leader in Porter County for over 60 years, and was the Fair Garden Superintendent for many years. Ilah also participated in the Kouts Lamplighters, and regularly wrote a column called "Through the Office Window" in the Kouts Times for years. She enjoyed knitting, crocheting, card games, and spending time on the computer. Ilah will be remembered as a dedicated woman who served her community with great pride. She will be dearly missed.

On February 1, 1942 in Goshen, Ilah married Junior Miller, who preceded her in death in 1998. She is survived by their children: Wilma (Joe) Wheele of Valparaiso, Dan (Gloria) Miller of Kouts; son in law, Jack Rust of Kouts; seven grandchildren; 15 great grandchildren; and four great great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; daughter, Katy Rust; two brothers, two sisters; two grandchildren: Melinda Lynch and Brian Rust; and one great granddaughter, Jordan Wozniak.

A graveside service will be held on Saturday, September 26, 2020 at 3:00 PM at Graceland Cemetery in Valparaiso. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Porter County 4-H Foundation or Hopewell Mennonite Church in Kouts. Kosanke Funeral Home is handling arrangements.



Published in The Times on Sep. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
26
Graveside service
03:00 PM
Graceland Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Kosanke Funeral Home
105 East Indiana Avenue
Kouts, IN 46437
(219) 766-2224
