1/
Ilene (Brown) Gum
1930 - 2020
Ilene (Brown) Gum

NORTH JUDSON, IN - Ilene (Brown) Gum, 90, of North Judson, formerly of Portage, passed away peacefully at home on Tuesday, June 30, 2020. She was born May 30, 1930 to Wayne & Edith (Hunter) Brown and graduated from Mulberry Grove High School in Illinois. Ilene was a former member of Flint Lake Church of Christ in Valparaiso.

On April 10, 1948 she married Marvin U. "Buck" Gum who preceded her in death in 2002. Survivors include their children, Marvin B. (Mary) Gum of Iowa, Janis Boren of Westville, Lt. Col. Dennis L. Gum of Alaska, Karen J. Bex of Batavia, IL, Keith Gum of North Judson, 16 grandchildren and numerous great-grandchildren. She was also preceded in death by one son, Kevin Gum in 1961, sons-in-law, Alfred Boren and Troy Bex, brother, Norman Brown and two sisters, Olive Short and June Sitton.

A visitation will be held Sunday from 1:00 - 4:00 p.m. at MOELLER FUNERAL HOME, Valparaiso. The funeral service will be held Monday, 10:30 a.m. at the funeral home with burial following at Graceland Cemetery. Masks and social distancing will be required.



Published in The Times on Jul. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
5
Visitation
01:00 - 04:00 PM
Moeller Funeral Home
JUL
6
Funeral service
10:30 AM
Moeller Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Moeller Funeral Home
104 Roosevelt Road
Valparaiso, IN 46383
(219) 462-0535
