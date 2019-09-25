Col. Inez Elaine Wright, ILARNG, DDS
Col. Inez Elaine Wright, ILARNG, DDS passed away September 7, 2019. Visitation will be Thursday, September 26, 2019 from 2:00 - 8:00 p.m. with the family hour being from 7:00 – 8:00 p.m. Funeral Services will be on Friday, September 27, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. All services will be at the RIDGELAWN FUNERAL HOME, 4201 West Ridge Road, Gary, IN 46408 - 219 980-5555. Burial will be at the Calumet Park Cemetery, Merrillville, IN. Inez will be dearly missed by her loving family and dear friends.