Ingeborg "Inge" Hofner CICERO, IL - Ingeborg "Inge" Hofner of Cicero, IL, formerly of Hammond, IN, was welcomed to heaven at 88 years young, on May 14, 2020. She was born in Vienna, Austria, on December 28, 1931, to Hugo and Theresia (Wagner) Hofner. Inge grew up during the great depression of Europe. After years of her family being separated, they celebrated the end of WWII together as the Americans came through town. At age 18, Inge left Austria to pursue a job opportunity in England. In 1956, Inge left England for Northwest Indiana, in pursuit of the American dream for her family. After raising her family, Inge entered the work force, including as Manager of La-Z-Boy Furniture and Owner of Inge's Cut Crystal, both in Berwyn, IL. She loved music, dancing, traveling, and walking in the great outdoors. With a natural green thumb, she always had a beautiful garden that reminded her of Austria. She was a fabulous cook and baker, never letting anyone leave her home without a delicious bite to eat. Most of all, Inge enjoyed time with her family, never missing a birthday or special event, and always coming with plenty of fresh strawberries and pineapple in hand. Inge was much beloved. Her smile and sense of humor will be deeply missed by her friends and family. Inge is survived by her children: Richard Bieniak, Janet Bieniak, Liz (Luis) Garcia, Esther (Kiril) Peneff, Anthony (Maria) Maldonado; grandchildren: Jade, James, Michael (Diana), Steven (Crystal), David (Amy), Cody (Nadia), Trevor, Jason (Connor), Jennifer (Steven), Lauren (Lane), Nathan, Mark, Justin, Alyssa; Great grandchildren: Andrew, Raina, Grayson, Chloe, Steven, Miguel, Emmett. Inge is also survived by sisters Frieda in Austria and Elizabeth in California, and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins in Austria, Germany, Mexico, and California. Inge was preceded in death by parents, Hugo and Theresia Hofner, sister Hildegard, son William Maldonado, and longtime dear friend Rene Callegari. Due to Covid-19, funeral services will be limited to family only. Inge's family appreciates all the kind words, prayers, and sharing of happy memories. Be safe and be kind to each other.



