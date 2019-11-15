Ingrid Marie Long

WESTVILLE, IN - Ingrid Marie Long, 70 of Westville, passed away Sunday, November 10, 2019 at home. She was born February 26, 1949 in Chicago to Fiedot and Marie (Garneau) Agieyeff. On May 22, 1976, she married Michael S. Long who passed away July 4, 2017.

Ingrid is survived by her daughter Josephine (James) Kaufman, three grandchildren, Isabella, Sebastian and Jacob Kaufman, her sister, Candice (Tom) Sullivan and her father Fiedot Agieyeff. In addition to her husband, she was preceded by her mother Marie. She was a member of St. Patrick Church in Chesterton and Tri Kappa. Ingrid was an office administrator for Joan of Arc Catholic Church for many years before retiring.

A Christian Mass will be held at St. Mary Church in Otis at 10:00 AM Tuesday, November 19, 2019, Rev. John Zemelko will officiate with a graveside service at Westville Cemetery. A luncheon will follow the services.

THE NEWHARD FUNERAL HOME in Westville is in charge of arrangements. www.newhardfuneralhome.com.