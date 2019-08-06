Ioannis G. Metanias

HEGEWISCH, IL - Ioannis G. Metanias age 92, late of Hegewisch, passed away Sunday, August 4, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Hariklia I. Metanias (nee Boviatsi). Loving father of George (Denise) Metanias and Litsa (Bobby) Katsenios. Proud grandfather of Vicki, Joseph, Betty, Jenny and Nicko. Caring great grandfather of Logan, Brayden, Gracen, John, Eva and Sophia. Kind brother of Andrew, Paraskevi and the late Dimitri "Jim". Dear uncle of many nieces and nephews.

To lie in state 9:30 a.m. Thursday, August 8, 2019 at the Assumption Greek Orthodox Church, 13631 S. Brainard Ave., Chicago, IL, followed by a 10:00 a.m. service. Interment Elmwood Cemetery, Hammond, IN. Visitation 3:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Wednesday, August 7, 2019 at OPYT FUNERAL HOME, 13350 S. Baltimore Ave., Chicago, IL 60633. (773) 646-1133 or www.opytfh.com