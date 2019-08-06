Ioannis G. Metanias

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ioannis G. Metanias.
Service Information
Opyt Funeral Home
13350 S. Baltimore Ave.
Chicago, IL
60633
(773)-646-1133
Visitation
Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Opyt Funeral Home
13350 S. Baltimore Ave.
Chicago, IL 60633
View Map
Lying in State
Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:00 AM
Assumption Greek Orthodox Church
13631 S. Brainard Ave.
Chicago, IL
View Map
Service
Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019
10:00 AM
Assumption Greek Orthodox Church
13631 S. Brainard Ave.
Chicago, IL
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

Ioannis G. Metanias

HEGEWISCH, IL - Ioannis G. Metanias age 92, late of Hegewisch, passed away Sunday, August 4, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Hariklia I. Metanias (nee Boviatsi). Loving father of George (Denise) Metanias and Litsa (Bobby) Katsenios. Proud grandfather of Vicki, Joseph, Betty, Jenny and Nicko. Caring great grandfather of Logan, Brayden, Gracen, John, Eva and Sophia. Kind brother of Andrew, Paraskevi and the late Dimitri "Jim". Dear uncle of many nieces and nephews.

To lie in state 9:30 a.m. Thursday, August 8, 2019 at the Assumption Greek Orthodox Church, 13631 S. Brainard Ave., Chicago, IL, followed by a 10:00 a.m. service. Interment Elmwood Cemetery, Hammond, IN. Visitation 3:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Wednesday, August 7, 2019 at OPYT FUNERAL HOME, 13350 S. Baltimore Ave., Chicago, IL 60633. (773) 646-1133 or www.opytfh.com
Published in The Times on Aug. 6, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.