Ira Jackson Jr.

Smith, Bizzell & Warner Funeral Home - Gary
4209 Grant Street
Gary, IN
46408
(219)-887-1852
Visitation
Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Church of Christ
4010 206th Street
Matteson, IL
Service
Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019
11:00 AM
Church of Christ
4010 206th Street
Matteson, IL
Ira Jackson, Jr.

HAMMOND, IN -

Ira Jackson, Jr. age 77, of Hammond, IN exchanged time for eternity on Wednesday, November 27, 2019. He was born in East Chicago, IN to the late Ira Jackson, Sr. and Elevert Jackson. Ira was also preceded in death by four sisters and two brothers. Ira upon completing High School joined the United States Marine Corp where he became a Rifleman. Upon returning to the states, he met and married Carolyn Douglas in 1966.

Ira is survived by his wife Carolyn Jackson of 55 years; his children, Wade (Laura) Jackson Sr. of Bloomington, IN, Sherry L. Gilliam of Merrillville, IN, Alphonse (Angela) Herron of MN, Kelly (Colin) Pollard of Merrillville, IN; a host of grand and great grandchildren.

Memorial services Saturday, December 7, 2019 with visitation starting at 10:00 a.m. until time of services at 11:00 a.m. at Church of Christ, 4010 206th Street, Matteson, IL 60443. www.smithbizzellwarnerfuneralhome.com


Published in The Times on Dec. 5, 2019
