Irena Boswell

HOBART, IN - Irena Boswell, age 70, of Hobart, formerly of North Carolina, passed away March 25, 2019. She was preceded in death by her daughter, Rechelle Boswell; parents, Alfonse and Anastasia Cauchon; brother, Robert Cauchon; niece, Jessica Guerrero.

Irena is survived by her son, Greg Boswell; grandson, Matthew Boswell; sisters, Susan Guerrero and family, Lori Cauchon and family, Lucy Laing and family.

A private memorial service for Irena will be held at a later date. BURNS FUNERAL HOME (HOBART) entrusted with arrangements. www.burnsfuneral.com