Irene Arambula

EAST CHICAGO, IN - Irene Arambula age 81, of East Chicago, passed away peacefully Tuesday, July 23, 2019 at Community Hospital, Munster with her loving family by her side.

She is survived by her children Arlene (late Norris) Alderson, TJ Arambula and Thomas Arambula; sister Patsy (Pete) Acevez and brother Ricky (Karen) Montez; three grandchildren and nine great grandchildren; many nieces, nephwes and other relatives. Preceded in death by husband Teeny 2017; parents Jesse and Lupe Montez; brother Rally Montez and grandson Jason Arambula.

She will be sadly missed by all who knew her.

A visitation will be held Saturday July 27, 2019 from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. at ACEVEZ FUNERAL HOME, 4918 Magoun Ave., East Chicago.

A Private cremation will follow. In lieu of flowers donations to the family will be greatly appreciated.

For more information please visit www.acevezfuneralhome.com.