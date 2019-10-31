Irene C. (Sikora) Krupinski

Solan Pruzin - Schererville - Schererville
14 Kennedy Avenue
Schererville, IN
46375
(219)-322-7766
Visitation
Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
St. Maria Goretti Catholic Church
500 Northgate Dr.
Dyer, IN
Memorial Mass
Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Maria Goretti Catholic Church
500 Northgate Dr.
Dyer, IN
Irene C. Krupinski (nee Sikora)

HAMMOND, IN - Irene C. Krupinski (nee Sikora) age 93 of Hammond, passed away Monday, October 28, 2019. Irene is survived by her five loving children, Ken (Donna), Claudia (David) Chism, Susan (Dewey) Myers, Tony, and John (Annette); 13 dear grandchildren; 18 precious great grandchildren; and sister in law, Flo. She was preceded in death by beloved husband, Chester; and brothers and sisters.

Irene worked at Hoosier State Bank and retired as an accounts payable clerk from US Reduction. She also worked in the Hammond City Clerk's Office for Stanley Kulik and for Rand McNally. Irene loved her family and working. She will be dearly missed by her family and all who knew her.

A Funeral Memorial Mass will be celebrated on Saturday, November 2, 2019 at 10:00 AM directly at St. Maria Goretti Catholic Church, 500 Northgate Dr., Dyer, IN with Fr. Charles W. Niblick officiating. Friends may visit with the family on Saturday morning at church from 9:00 AM until time of Mass. A private burial will take place at St. John St. Joseph Cemetery in Hammond, IN. SOLAN PRUZIN FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY entrusted with arrangements. In lieu of flowers, donations to Chicago land at act.alz.org or Hospice of the Calumet Area at hospicecalumet.org would be appreciated. solanpruzinfuneralhome.com
Published in The Times on Oct. 31, 2019
