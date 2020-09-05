Irene Catherine Guerrero

DeMOTTE, IN - Irene Catherine Guerrero, age 89, of DeMotte, passed away on Wednesday, September 2, 2020, at Crown Point Christian Village. She was born October 24, 1930, in East Chicago, IN, the daughter of Joseph and Rose (Rybicki) Chojnacki.

Irene graduated from Bishop Noll High School, Class of 1948. She married Robert "Bobo" Guerrero Sr. on August 7, 1951 in Oceanside, California. He preceded her in death on May 1, 2019. Irene was a real estate broker with McColly Realtors & Roger Scully real estate. She was a 41-year member of St. Cecilia Catholic Church and Ladies Sodality. Irene enjoyed knitting and crafting and was a former Cub Scout leader.

Irene is survived by her sons: Robert (Yolanda) Guerrero Jr of Hobart, IN; Michael Guerrero of DeMotte, IN; grandchildren: Eric, Ryan, Phillip, Rachael Gutierrez, Celena (Nate) Purcell, Spencer, and Nathan; three great-grandchildren: Marissa, Gabriel, Layla.

She is preceded in death by her parents, husband, son, David and three sisters.

Family and friends may call, while wearing masks and practicing social distancing, at St. Cecilia Catholic Church of DeMotte on Tuesday, September 8, 2020 from 10:00-11:00 AM. A Funeral Mass will immediately follow at St. Cecilia Catholic Church on Tuesday at 11:00 AM with Father Michael McKinney officiating.

To share a memory with the Guerrero family, please visit www.jacksonfuneral.com.