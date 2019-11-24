Irene Clara Gustafson (nee Traczyk)

ALPHARETTA, GA - Irene Gustafson age 88 of Alpharetta, GA, formerly of Hammond (Hessville) passed away peacefully on Wednesday, November 20, 2019.

She is survived by two daughters: Linda O'Connor and Kathy Smith; two granddaughters: Jackie (John) Whitley and Marie O'Connor; three great grandsons: Alec, Sean and Owen Whitley; two sisters inlaw: Aldonna Tracy and Kay Traczyk; one niece, four nephews and several friends. Preceded in death by her husband of 38 years, Harold Gustafson; parents Joseph and Zenona Traczyk; two sons in-law Jim O'Conner and David Smith; two siblings brothers: Alfred Tracy and Ted Traczyk.

Funeral Mass will be held on Tuesday November 26, 2019 at 12:00 noon DIRECTLY at St. Catherine of Siena Church 6605 Kentucky Avenue with Father Charles Mosley, celebrant. Burial will follow at Holy Cross Cemetery, Calumet City, IL. Friends are invited to meet with the family for visitation on Tuesday from 11:00 a.m. until the time of the Mass.

Irene was born and raised in East Chicago, IN. She was a long time resident of Hessville and a faithful parishioner of St. Catherine of Siena Church. She enjoyed spending time with family and will be remembered for her devotion to her loved ones. Irene was a loving mother, grandmother, great grandmother and friend, who will be dearly missed.

For additional information please contact BOCKEN FUNERAL HOME 219-844-1600 or www.bockenfunerals.com.