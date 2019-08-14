Irene E. Novoa (nee Wargo)

CROWN POINT, IN - Irene E. Novoa (nee Wargo), age 85, of Crown Point, passed away on Monday, August 12, 2019 at Franciscan St. Anthony Hospital.

Irene is survived by her husband of 68 years, Jack; daughters: Judy (Cary) Gielniak of Arizona, Janet (Sieg) Korthauer, and Jeanne (Mark) Milosovich both of Crown Point; grandchildren: Jaclyn and Justin (Deanna) Korthauer, and Alexis Milosovich; great-grandchildren: Hunter and Paxton Korthauer; brother, Andrew (Mella) Wargo; sister, Agnes Lane; and sisters-in-law: Betty and Diane Wargo.

Irene was preceded in death by her parents: Andrew and Anna Wargo; and siblings: Robert, Charles, Richard and Larry, and Theresa Lahaie.

Irene was a member of the First Presbyterian Church of Merrillville. She was a devoted wife and mother, and enjoyed spending time with her children and grandchildren.

Visitation will be on Thursday, August 15, 2019 at GEISEN FUNERAL, CREMATION & RECEPTION CENTRE, 606 E. 113th Ave., Crown Point, IN 46307 from 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM.

Funeral Services will be held on Friday, August 16, 2019 at 10:00 AM at the Funeral Home with Pastor Paul Anderson officiating. Interment to follow at Calumet Park Cemetery in Merrillville, IN.

Donations may be given in Irene's name to the Crown Point Community Foundation.

