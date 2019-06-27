Irene F. Gall (nee Fortino)

THRONTON, IL - Irene F. Gall (nee Fortino), age 93, of Thornton, IL, passed away peacefully on June 25, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Leo Gall. Loving mother of Jerry (Margaret) Gall and Susan (Gordon) Anderson. Cherished gram of Steven Anderson. Preceded in death by her parents: Giuseppe and Nancy Fortino and her siblings Primo Rebec, Angeline Rebec, Louise Lolli, Mary D'Amico and Peter Fortino. Irene was loved by many and will be dearly missed.

Visitation Saturday, June 29, 2019 from 10:00 a.m. until time of the Funeral Service at 1:00 p.m. at the SMITS, DeYOUNG-VROEGH FUNERAL HOME, 649 E. 162nd St. (Rt.6/159th St.) South Holland, IL with services conducted by Rev. Harold Wahl. Interment Homewood Memorial Gardens – Homewood, IL.

For further information please contact 708-333-7000 or visit our online guestbook and obituary at www.SMITSFH.com.