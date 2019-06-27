Irene F. (Fortino) Gall (1925 - 2019)
Guest Book
  • "I so enjoyed getting to know "Aunt Irene" through..."
    - Cheryl Rumbold Bult Lehmwald
Service Information
Smits DeYoung-Vroegh Chapel - South Holland
649 E. 162nd St.
South Holland, IL
60473
(708)-333-7000
Visitation
Saturday, Jun. 29, 2019
10:00 AM - 1:00 PM
SMITS, DeYOUNG-VROEGH FUNERAL HOME
649 E. 162nd St.
South Holland, IL
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Jun. 29, 2019
1:00 PM
SMITS, DeYOUNG-VROEGH FUNERAL HOME
649 E. 162nd St.
South Holland, IL
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

Irene F. Gall (nee Fortino)

THRONTON, IL - Irene F. Gall (nee Fortino), age 93, of Thornton, IL, passed away peacefully on June 25, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Leo Gall. Loving mother of Jerry (Margaret) Gall and Susan (Gordon) Anderson. Cherished gram of Steven Anderson. Preceded in death by her parents: Giuseppe and Nancy Fortino and her siblings Primo Rebec, Angeline Rebec, Louise Lolli, Mary D'Amico and Peter Fortino. Irene was loved by many and will be dearly missed.

Visitation Saturday, June 29, 2019 from 10:00 a.m. until time of the Funeral Service at 1:00 p.m. at the SMITS, DeYOUNG-VROEGH FUNERAL HOME, 649 E. 162nd St. (Rt.6/159th St.) South Holland, IL with services conducted by Rev. Harold Wahl. Interment Homewood Memorial Gardens – Homewood, IL.

For further information please contact 708-333-7000 or visit our online guestbook and obituary at www.SMITSFH.com.


logo
Published in The Times on June 27, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.