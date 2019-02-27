Irene F. Rzonca "Punkin"

VALPARAISO, IN - Irene F. Rzonca "Punkin", passed away on February 20, 2019. She was born in Hammond, IN on December 23, 1946 to Stanley and Irene (Pawlowski) Wozniak.

Irene is survived by her husband Thomas; daughters, Dawn (Chris) Dines and Felicia "Penny" Rzonca; grandchildren, Fallon, Tessa, Alexandra, Steffan, Hannah, Emma and Cayden and great-grandchild Mia; aunts, uncles, cousins, nephew and many other dear friends, especially, Chris, Lorie, and Tana. She was preceded in death by her parents and her brother, Claude Wozniak. Irene and Tom recently celebrated 37 years of marriage. They were truly the love of each other's life. Irene was a member of Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church and a member of the Alter Rosary Society. For nearly 20 years, she worked in Chicago for the Shriner's. She enjoyed tole painting and lots of good times shopping with her friends. Her family was very important to her, and she loved spending time with them. Irene was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother and will be dearly missed.

Visitation will be held on Saturday, March 2, 2019 from 9:00 a.m. until time of service at 11:00 a.m. at EDMONDS & EVANS FUNERAL HOME, PORTAGE CHAPEL, 6941 Central Ave., Portage, IN 46368. Funeral service will be held on Saturday, March 2, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at the funeral home with Father Paul Quanz officiating. Entombment to follow at Graceland Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations made in her memory to the Hospice of the Calumet Area, would be appreciated. Online condolences may be made to www.ee-fh.com.