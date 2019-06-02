Irene Galvan

SCHERERVILLE, IN - Irene Galvan, 84, passed away peacefully May 28, 2019 surrounded by her loving family. She is survived by her loving children, Guadalupe "Pete" Galvan III, Kim Galvan, Lisa (Terry) Picard; grandchildren, Matthew, Eric, Crystal, Candice, Peter, and Jasmine; six great-grandchildren; many other family members and precious friends. Preceded in death by her loving husband of 60 plus years, Guadalupe Galvan, Jr. and son, George Galvan. Irene retired after more than 35 years of self-employment and was widely known as "The Stanley Lady." She was blessed to have so many loving friends and comadres, including her Bunco Club. She had a zest for life and had a heart of gold and will be dearly missed.

The family will receive friends on Monday, June 3, 2019 from 4:00-8:00 p.m. at the RIDGELAWN FUNERAL HOME, 4201 West Ridge Road, Gary, IN 46408 – 219 980-5555. A Mass of Christian Burial will be at St. Maria Goretti Catholic Church, 500 Northgate Dr., Dyer, IN 46311 on Tuesday, June 4, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. with Father Niblick officiating. There will be a one hour visitation prior to the funeral service at the church. Committal service will be at Ridgelawn Cemetery in Gary, IN. In lieu of flowers, donations to St. Maria Goretti Catholic Church would be appreciated. www.RidgelawnFuneralHome.com