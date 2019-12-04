Irene (Replin) Garber

MISHAWAKA, IN - Irene (Replin) Garber, age 99 of Mishawaka, formerly of Portage, passed away Friday, November 29, 2019.

Survived by her daughter, Deborah (Steven) Tonkovich; daughter-in-law, Krystyn Replin; two sisters: Louise (late Eddie) Losinski, Joyce (John) Allesandrini; grandchildren: Michael (Penny Boumis) Replin, Deron Replin, Marc (Tammy) Replin; Kristopher Replin, Scott (Jennifer) Tonkovich, Kelli (James) Mackey; 11 great-grandchildren; four great-great-grandchildren. Preceded in death by husbands, Edwin Replin and Michael Garber; son, Dennis Replin.; parents, Martin and Katherine (nee Gallas) Povlock; brother, Clem Povlock; sisters: Lillian Byers and Christine Senderak.

Irene married Edwin Replin in 1940. She was born in Chesterton and was a graduate of Chesterton High School. Irene was the co-owner of Eddies Meats at 49th and Broadway, Gary. She was an avid Cubs fan and loved to dance.

Family and friends may gather at PRUZIN BROTHERS FUNERAL SERVICE, 2700 Willowcreek Rd., Portage, on Friday, December 6, 2019 from 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Funeral services will follow at 10:30 a.m. from PRUZIN BROTHERS CHAPEL and 11:00 a.m. from Nativity of Our Savior Catholic Church, 2949 Willowcreek Rd., Portage, with Rev. Kevin McCarthy officiating. At rest Calumet Park Cemetery, Merrillville. The family would like to extend a special thank you to Waterford staff and the Center for Hospice. www.pruzinbrothersfuneral service.com