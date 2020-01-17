Irene J. Keilman (nee Jerz)

LANSING, IL - Irene J. Keilman (nee Jerz), age 90 of Lansing, IL passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on Wednesday, January 15, 2020. She is survived by her loving children, Joseph (Linda) Keilman, Mary Jo (Mark) Baynes and Jill Keilman; four grandchildren, Emily (C.J.) Kiernan, Kelsey (Andy) Kornaus, Joseph F. Keilman and Katie Baynes; and great-granddaughter, Audrey Claire Kornaus. Irene's extended family includes step-grandchildren, Robyn (Jim) Agrifoglio, Jillian Burgard (Jen Link); and step-great grandchildren, James, Carter, Isabella and Evan. She was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph; sister, Virginia Cassaday; and her brother, Joseph Jerz.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, January 20, 2020 DIRECTLY at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 440 Joliet Road, Dyer, IN by Reverend Ted Mauch. Interment will follow at St. Joseph Cemetery Dyer, IN. Visitation will be on Sunday, January 19, 2020 at KISH FUNERAL HOME, 10000 Calumet Ave., Munster, IN from 2:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. with a Vigil Service at 2:00 p.m.

Irene will be remembered for her kindness, generosity, sweet nature and infectious smile. She will be dearly missed by all whose lives she has touched. Irene's family would like to extend their heartfelt thanks to all of her loving care givers. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Hospice of the Calumet Area or Alzheimer's and Dementia Services of Northern Indiana (ADSNI).