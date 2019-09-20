Irene J. Mockaitis (nee Ksenak)

HOBART, IN - Irene J. Mockaitis (nee Ksenak), age 78, of Hobart, passed away September 18, 2019. She was preceded in death by her husband, Frank J. Mockaitis; parents, Joseph and Helen Ksenak; brothers, Mike, Joe, and John Ksenak.

Irene is survived by her six children, Michele (Sandy) McLennan, Diane (Doug) Rickert, Frank, III (Martha), Mark, Tom, and Matt (Sarah) Mockaitis; grandchildren, Ryan (Lauren), Ben and Nick McLennan, Will (Ashley), Roxanne (Mike), Madeline and Josephine Rickert, Kara, Kaitlin, Molly, Charlie, Gracie, and Archie Mockaitis; seven great-grandchildren; siblings, Monica Wiley, Frank Ksenak; many nieces, nephews, and extended family. Irene graduated from Hobart High School, Class of 59. She worked for many years as a teacher's aid at St. Bridget School.

Visitation will be held Sunday, September 22, 2019, from 12:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. at BURNS FUNERAL HOME, 701 East 7th Street, Hobart. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Monday, September 23, 2019, at 10:00 a.m., at Nativity of Our Savior Catholic Church, 2949 Willowcreek Road, IN, with visitation preceding from 9:30-10:00 a.m. Interment at Calvary Cemetery, Portage. www.burnsfuneral.com