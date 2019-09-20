Irene J. (Ksenak) Mockaitis

  • "We wish to express our deepest sympathy to Irene's family. ..."
    - Jerry & Patti Hicks
Service Information
Burns Funeral Home & Crematory
701 East 7th Street
Hobart, IN
46342
(219)-942-1117
Visitation
Sunday, Sep. 22, 2019
12:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Burns Funeral Home & Crematory
701 East 7th Street
Hobart, IN 46342
Visitation
Monday, Sep. 23, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:00 AM
Nativity of Our Savior Catholic Church
2949 Willowcreek Road
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Sep. 23, 2019
10:00 AM
Nativity of Our Savior Catholic Church
2949 Willowcreek Road
Obituary
Irene J. Mockaitis (nee Ksenak)

HOBART, IN - Irene J. Mockaitis (nee Ksenak), age 78, of Hobart, passed away September 18, 2019. She was preceded in death by her husband, Frank J. Mockaitis; parents, Joseph and Helen Ksenak; brothers, Mike, Joe, and John Ksenak.

Irene is survived by her six children, Michele (Sandy) McLennan, Diane (Doug) Rickert, Frank, III (Martha), Mark, Tom, and Matt (Sarah) Mockaitis; grandchildren, Ryan (Lauren), Ben and Nick McLennan, Will (Ashley), Roxanne (Mike), Madeline and Josephine Rickert, Kara, Kaitlin, Molly, Charlie, Gracie, and Archie Mockaitis; seven great-grandchildren; siblings, Monica Wiley, Frank Ksenak; many nieces, nephews, and extended family. Irene graduated from Hobart High School, Class of 59. She worked for many years as a teacher's aid at St. Bridget School.

Irene graduated from Hobart High School, Class of 59. She worked for many years as a teacher's aid at St. Bridget School.


Published in The Times on Sept. 20, 2019
