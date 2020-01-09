Irene J. Wagner

HIGHLAND, IN - Irene J. Wagner passed away peacefully on January 3, 2020. She is survived by her loving sister, Janet Fairchild; nieces and nephews: Barbara (Tim) O'Rourke, Jerry (Julie) Fairchild, Allan(Denise) Fairchild, Richard (Kim) Fairchild and Cindy (Michael) Bodnar and their families.

Preceded in death by her parents: Louis and Helen Wrona; husband, Virgil Wagner; daughter, Pam Certo; partner, Henry Boone; brother, Ed (Evelyn) Wrona and nephew, Daniel Wrona.

Irene will be remembered for her incredible fashion style. She worked at Sears and JCPenney's women's department for many years until her retirement. Irene and her partner Hank were members and officers in the Fraternal Order of Eagles and helped with their charity efforts. Irene loved to dance, listen to live music and have fun. She enjoyed traveling, especially to beach destinations. Irene cherished spending time with her family and friends and will be sadly missed. Our thanks to Golden Living and AseraCare Hospice for providing her excellent care this past year. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to AseraCare Hospice Foundation.

A memorial gathering will take place on Saturday, January 11, 2020, from 10:00 a.m. until the time of memorial service at 11:00 a.m. at CALUMET PARK FUNERAL CHAPEL (7535 Taft St., Merrillville, IN) Inurnment Calumet Park Cemetery. For information please call 219-736-5840. www.mycalumetpark.com