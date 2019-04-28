Irene Koniarski (nee Kekelik)

MUNSTER, IN - Irene Koniarski (nee Kekelik), age 98, of Munster, IN, formerly of Hammond, IN, passed away on Thursday, April 25, 2019.

She is survived by her daughter, Sharon (late Robert) Nowaczyk, one grandson, Kevin (Sarah) Nowaczyk; one great granddaughter, Rachel Jo Nowaczyk; one great grandson, Jordan Robert Nowaczyk; many nieces and nephews, and great-nieces and great-nephews. Preceded in death by her husband Raymond P. Koniarski; parents, Michael and Bessie Kekelik; sisters, Maxine and Henrietta Kekelik; Loretta Gargas; and Dorothy (late Stanley) Worosz.

Funeral services Tuesday, April 30, 2019 at 9:30 a.m. at the ANTHONY & DZIADOWICZ FUNERAL HOME, 4404 Cameron Avenue, Hammond (5 blocks W. of Calumet, 1 block N. of Gostlin), 10 a.m. Mass at St. Casimir Church, with Rev. Eduardo Malagon officiating. Burial at Holy Cross Cemetery, Calumet City, IL. Visitation on Monday from 3:00-7:00 p.m. at the funeral home.

Irene was a lifelong member of St. Casimir Parish.

A special thank you to the staff at Med Inn, especially the CNA's and nurses for their care. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to Harbor Light Hospice, would be appreciated.